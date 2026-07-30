Saudi media figure Waleed Al-Farraj launched a fierce attack on Newcastle United over their impending deal to sign German coach Matthias Jaissle, the current boss of Al-Ahli.

Press reports confirmed that Jaissle handed in his resignation at Al-Ahli on Thursday, ready to take charge of Newcastle United next season in place of former coach Eddie Howe.

Al-Farraj took to his personal account on "X", where he wrote: "The departure of the coach who won the AFC Champions League Elite two weeks before the start of the league is shocking news."

"Jaissle would not have found anyone to pay him 11 million dollars as a release clause except a club like Newcastle, and they may sign him for 12 million dollars, meaning 23 million dollars annually," he added. "Is this an investment method?"

His parting shot spelled it out: "The least courtesy to Al-Ahli is financial and moral compensation."

Jaissle has been in charge of Al-Ahli since 2023. He led the club to the AFC Champions League Elite title in two consecutive seasons and lifted the Saudi Super Cup with them after a full nine-year absence.