How to get Wales vs Bosnia & Herzegovina World Cup Qualifier tickets: March 26 fixture, prices & more

The Red Wall will be out in full force at the Cardiff City Stadium on March 26, hoping to roar Wales on to victory in their vital UEFA World Cup Play-off semi-final clash.

Wales are two wins away from punching their ticket to the 2026 World Cup and reaching back-to-back global Finals for the first time. If Craig Bellamy’s Dragons can shrug off the challenge of Bosnia & Herzegovina, then Italy or Northern Ireland await in Cardiff on March 31.

Can Wales move a step closer to making their World Cup dreams become a reality? You could be in Cardiff to find out. Let GOAL give you all the vital ticket information you need for the upcoming Wales vs Bosnia & Herzegovina World Cup qualifier, including where you can buy them and how much they will cost.

When is the Wales vs Bosnia & Herzegovina World Cup Qualifier?

Date Fixture (local time) Venue Tickets Thu, March 26 Wales vs Bosnia & Herzegovina (7.45pm) Cardiff City Stadium (Cardiff) Tickets

How to buy Wales vs Bosnia & Herzegovina World Cup Qualifier tickets

Wales’ previous play-off matches sold out quickly, and fans were encouraged to book official tickets through the Football Association of Wales (FAW) site as early as possible to avoid disappointment.

Tickets for Wales vs Bosnia & Herzegovina went on sale during various windows. The first of those started on January 19, which allowed ‘Campaign Ticket’ holders to renew seats at discounted prices. From February 5, ‘Red Wall’ members were then given their opportunity to purchase tickets.

In addition, fans can buy tickets on the secondary market. SeatPick is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy last-minute tickets through alternative channels.

Wales vs Bosnia & Herzegovina World Cup Qualifier tickets: How much do they cost?

Ticket prices for Wales internationals can vary, depending on the seat position, package, and opponent. Categories for the upcoming play-off vs Bosnia & Herzegovina were as follows through official routes:

Category 1: from £50

from £50 Category 2: from £42.50

from £42.50 Category 3: from £35

from £35 Level 4 Ninian Premium: from £55

from £55 Level 4 Grandstand: from £65

from £65 Level 3 GS Ticket Only: from £85

from £85 Level 3 Hospitality: from £189 (packages include a two-course pre-match meal)

The prices shown are for adults. Concessions are available though for juniors (16 and under), young adults (17-21) and senior citizens (65+).

Remember to keep tabs on the FAW site for additional information and also on secondary resale sites such as SeatPick for current ticket availability.

What can you expect from the Wales vs Bosnia & Herzegovina World Cup Qualifier?

It's been a case of deja vu for the Welsh. For the second World Cup qualifying campaign in-a-row, they must go down the play-off route after finishing second in their group to Belgium.

They rose to the challenge four years ago, beating Austria and Ukraine in play-off matches in Cardiff, to clinch a place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. They are now hoping to repeat the feat once again in the Welsh capital.

Wales can’t afford to take Bosnia & Herzegovina too lightly, though. They’ve never beaten the Eastern Europeans before and failed to find the back of the net during the three most recent match-ups.

Bosnia & Herzegovina, also known as the Dragons (‘Zmajevi’), are aiming to reach the World Cup Finals for the first time since Brazil 2014. The nation’s top scorer, Edin Dzeko, who will be turning 40 prior to the play-offs, will be hopeful of adding to his staggering 72-goal international tally.