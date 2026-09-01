Vito van Crooij is leaving NEC for a transfer within the Eredivisie

Willem II hope to sign Vito van Crooij from NEC just before the transfer window closes. The 30-year-old midfielder would love to make the move to the Tilburg club himself. That is according to Brabants Dagblad.

With the window about to shut, Willem II are still desperately searching for reinforcements. The club see Van Crooij as a strong option because he can play both in midfield and out wide.

First, the two clubs still need to reach an agreement. Van Crooij must also agree personal terms with Willem II. The Dutchman remains under contract with NEC until mid-2027.

Van Crooij was a regular starter in his first season under former NEC manager Rogier Meijer and impressed. Under coach Dick Schreuder, though, he gradually slipped out of favour.

During the second half of last season, NEC loaned Van Crooij to his old club Sparta Rotterdam. He made ten appearances in that spell and provided one assist.

Early in this season, it became clear that Van Crooij cannot count on much playing time. The midfielder-cum-winger was not even included in the matchday squad for the first two Eredivisie matches.

Earlier, Willem II coach John Stegeman had already voiced concerns over the lack of quality in his thin squad. The manager is still hoping for new signings. The Tilburg club had already pulled off a surprise move for former Feyenoord player Tonny Vilhena.

















