Virgil van Dijk makes decision on future with the Netherlands national team

Virgil van Dijk will continue with the Netherlands. The 35-year-old Liverpool defender made that call after speaking to new head coach Xavi, according to the Algemeen Dagblad.

Maarten Wijffels reports that in Friday morning's newspaper. Van Dijk, who has won 96 caps, will now target 100.

"Van Dijk held a fruitful conversation in England last week with the new head coach Xavi. Officially, everyone is still remaining silent, but both see enough prospects to start working together," he writes.

With the Netherlands due to play four internationals in the coming weeks, Van Dijk could reach 100 caps as early as the start of October.

Ruben van Bommel

Wijffels also reports that PSV player Ruben van Bommel will report in Zeist. "He will be one of - as expected - a few new faces Xavi is bringing in."

The KNVB will announce the full squad around midday in a press release. Frenkie de Jong is still recovering from a knee injury and will be absent in any case.

Players will report on Monday 21 September 2026 ahead of the start of the revamped, combined international period.