'I don't share his opinion' - Virgil van Dijk disagrees with Louis van Gaal that World Cup was rigged for Lionel Messi and Argentina

Virgil van Dijk has dismissed former Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal's claim that the 2022 World Cup was rigged.

WHAT HAPPENED? Louis van Gaal, who retired from professional coaching after the World Cup last year, recently told NOS that he felt that Argentina were unduly favoured at the flagship competition and that the World Cup was rigged in favour of Lionel Messi's side.

But Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk has now dismissed his former coach's comments and says he does not agree with the controversial claim.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to NOC, the Liverpool defender said, "I heard it this morning, indeed. And that's actually it. It is of course his opinion. Everyone is allowed to have an opinion. I do not share the same opinion."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After a shock defeat at the hands of minnows Saudi Arabia in their tournament opener, Argentina went on to lift the World Cup for the first time since 1986. En route to the final, La Albiceleste met Netherlands in a dramatic quarter-final. The Dutch came back from a two-goal deficit to equalise in the dying moments of the match only to go on to lose in a penalty shootout.

WHAT NEXT? Messi is now back with the Argentina squad and preparing for World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Ecuador.