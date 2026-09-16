VIP boxes change Barcelona's history: Laporta's plan to reach 1.45 billion

Joan Laporta is banking on turning Barcelona's new stadium into a non-stop money-making machine. The Catalan president is chasing a figure without precedent in the club's history: 1.45 billion euros in revenue in the 2030-2031 season, with profits topping 370 million euros.

Spanish newspaper "Sport" reports that Barcelona's board pin this rocketing growth on a single project: Espai Barça and the new Camp Nou.

Complete the stadium at its full capacity of around 105,000, up from just 62,000 last season while construction dragged on, and the ground becomes a genuine money-making machine. The key lies in fully exploiting its commercial potential.

The club has zeroed in on the new gold mines: VIP boxes and luxury hospitality areas. Add the usual match-day operating revenues, and these are the highest value-added spaces, the ones that will noticeably lift the income from each game.

Barcelona have set a clear timetable for the dream. As fans gradually return to the ground, the club plans to open the new VIP areas next October, with part of the third tier due to come into use during the first quarter of 2027.

Decisive and final comes the stadium roof. Installation work is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2027, and the ultimate aim is a completed stadium ready to make the most of its potential by the end of Laporta's term.

Projections suggest the development will push Barcelona to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of more than 370 million euros by 2030-2031. That is roughly 200 million euros more than the 184 million euros in profit from the 2025-2026 season.

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Barcelona closed the 2025-2026 season with revenues of 1.065 billion euros. They have set a revenue budget of around 1.195 billion euros for the current 2026-2027 campaign, confirming the upward trend rolls on.

The message from Laporta's administration could hardly be clearer. The commercial power of the new Camp Nou will be decisive, and the goal is for the president to end his term with Barcelona as the strongest club economically in the world, its income dwarfing what it currently generates.