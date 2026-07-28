Vinícius Júnior has settled his future at Real Madrid. The Brazilian's contract with the Whites expires in the summer of 2027, and several clubs, chief among them Arsenal, have been eyeing that situation as a chance to sign him this summer.

According to Sky Sports, the forward has decided to stay put in the Spanish capital during the current window. Real hold no intention of parting with him, and a mood of confidence runs through the club's corridors over striking a deal to extend his contract for years to come.

That decision ends the doubts, even with Arsenal keen. The Gunners had been tracking the winger closely, especially with just one year left to run on his current deal.

Real's management and Vinícius' representatives will hold a decisive round of talks this week to thrash out his future. Both sides want tangible progress and a long-term contract that keeps him at the Santiago Bernabéu.

New coach José Mourinho stands to gain most. He rates Vinícius' ability highly and wants to build his project around the Brazilian as one of its cornerstones.

Vinícius joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2018 from Flamengo for around 46 million euros. He has since won a host of titles with the Whites, chief among them three La Liga crowns and two UEFA Champions Leagues.