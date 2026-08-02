José Mourinho appears open to keeping winger Alexis Ciria in Real Madrid's first-team squad next season, promoting the youngster from the reserves.

Ciria has caused quite a stir at Valdebebas since arriving last January. He marked his Castilla debut with an assist, then raised the stakes by scoring on his first start. A youth league title followed. Yesterday, in Saturday's 2-2 friendly draw with Fiorentina, he impressed again and found the net.

According to Spanish newspaper "AS", sources close to Real Madrid's coaching staff say Ciria will get minutes over the course of the long season.

The report added: "His presence in Austria was not merely a symbolic gesture. Under the plan set out for him, playing a leading role with the Castilla side will be the norm, but seeing him with the first team from time to time will not be an exception."

It continued: "Mourinho admires his natural talent. He is beginning to become one of his favourite players."

Mourinho shows no mercy across these three weeks, a semi-official warm-up for the new campaign. His demands spare nobody, not even the youth-teamers.

Alexis, though, prepared himself well for whatever came his way. Once last season ended, he took just one week off, a complete physical and mental break.

By the eighth day he was back in training, working under his personal trainer, David de la Hera.

Determined not to miss out, Ciria knew the departure of the World Cup players would open up his chance to shine.

Vinícius, the undisputed starter in his position, was handed an extra week of holiday. That gave Ciria his opening, and he seized it at exactly the right moment.

Then came the final stroke of luck, in the most prized form of all: the goal against Fiorentina.

Ciria is flying, and his future looks bright. Keep this up and force his way into the first team, and Real Madrid will owe a few payments. Given the Badajoz native's talent, they look like a bargain.

Play one official match with the first team, at least 45 minutes, and Real Madrid must pay Sevilla 120,000 euros. Ten such matches would push the figure past a million, to 1.2 million euros to be precise.