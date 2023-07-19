Vinicius Junior loves Drake! Real Madrid star heads to New York to watch hip-hop superstar's concert

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr. jetted off to New York to watch hip-hop sensation Drake live in concert.

WHAT HAPPENED? The winger is making the most of his holidays before returning to work with his club in pre-season. He flew to New York and posted a picture from the famous Times Square.

Vinicius also went to attend hip-hop star Drake's concert, as he was performing along with 21 Savage at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn as part of his ongoing ‘It’s All A Blur Tour.’

WHAT THEY POSTED:

@vinijr Instagram

@vinijr Instagram

THE GOSSIP: Vinicius is known to be a hip-hop fan and likes to attend live concerts. Back in May, he flew to London to watch Beyonce at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium and posted a photo with her rap legend husband Jay-Z backstage.

WHAT NEXT? Although Real Madrid have already started their pre-season training at Valdebebas, several key players have been handed an extended break, which includes the likes of Vinicius, Rodrygo, Eder Militao, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Antonio Rudiger, Luka Modric, Dani Carvajal and Nacho Fernandez. Los Blancos will travel to Los Angeles on July 20, where these players will join the rest of the squad before making a trip to Houston.