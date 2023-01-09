Vinicius Jr. contract: Real Madrid star's wages, deal expiry date & release clause

The Brazilian youngster has developed into a key figure at the Santiago Bernabeu and his current deal reflects that status

Vinicius Jr. burst onto the scene during the 2021-22 season as he hit double digits for the first time since joining Real Madrid in 2018.

The Brazilian netted 22 times in 52 matches in all competitions and also scored the winner in the all-important Champions League final against Liverpool.

With the 22-year-old slowly growing in stature as a player, Real Madrid are now planning him to tie him down with a new long-term contract.

But what are the terms of his existing employment deal? GOAL takes a look…

How much does Vinicius Jr. earn at Real Madrid?

Real Madrid secured the servies of the attacker in 2017 in a €45 million transfer, but he could only join the LaLiga giants the subsequent year after he turned 18 years old.

He joined the club on a six-year deal and currently earns €3.2 million per year in wages, rising to a total of €4 million if bonuses are considered.

He is among the five lowest-paid footballers on the Real Madrid roster.

The Brazilian was also among the first to accept a pay cut when the Coronavirus pandemic hit sporting institutions around the world hard.

The reigning LaLiga champions are now planning to offer him a new and improved deal, though, and will also increase his release clause significantly to scare off potential suitors.

When does Vinicius Jr.’s contract at Real Madrid expire?

The winger's current contract expires at the end of the 2023-24 season, but talks are ongoing with the club over a possible extension.

In fact, both parties have held talks over a new and improved deal over the course of 2022 and he is supposedly close to signing on the dotted lines.

While the club want to retain his services until 2028, they may have to settle for a shorter renewal date, though.

Vinicius not only delivers for Real Madrid on the pitch but he also contributes off it.

In fact, the club's latest signing Endrick revealed that his compatriot played an important role in his joining the Spanish side.

The youngster told Marca, "Real Madrid are a huge team, Vini had sent me messages and gave me hope. Cristiano is my idol and he played for Real Madrid, that’s why I chose them and I believe it’s the right choice. God has always been with me and he told me it was the right thing to do."

The Real Madrid star is currently the third-most valued footballer on the planet after Kylian Mbappe and Erling Halland.

His estimated valuation as per Transfermarkt is €120m.

What is Vinicius Jr's release clause?

Exit clauses are a mandatory part of contracts in Spanish football and clubs have been making sure these release clauses are high enough to deter any potential suitors ever since Barcelona lost Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain for €222m back in 2017.

Vinicius is no exception to that custom and has a €700m figure in his existing deal.