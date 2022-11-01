Viktoria Plzen vs FC Barcelona : Lineups and LIVE updates

FC Barcelona face Viktoria Plzen as both teams look to restore their pride in their last European fixture

Viktoria Plzen host FC Barcelona in the last round of fixtures in the Champions League group stage. Both teams have been knocked out of the tournament and would be looking to restore their pride when they face off. In the reverse fixture at Camp Nou, Barcelona battered Viktoria 5-1 to kick-off what would be a disappointing campaign for the Catalans.

Although the Catalans have been knocked out of the tournament, they will fight for their pride against Viktoria Plzen. Xavi could be seen trying out new players in the encounter with domestic silverwares still up for grabs. The Spanish team who has dropped down to the Europa League will be looking to finish the game on a high and end their European glory with style. The likes of Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres who have been regularly benched under Xavi could be given a run in their away fixture.

After being placed in the group of death, it was always difficult for Viktoria Plzen to produce results. Although in their last home match at Europe, the side would be looking to give their fans shimmer of joy before bowing out. Michael Bilek’s side are returning from a positive result domestically as they sit top of the table and would be looking to give Barcelona a shock at home.

Viktoria Plzen vs FC Barcelona confirmed line-ups

FCB XI (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Bellerin, Pique, Alonso, Balde; Gavi, Kessie, Pedri; Raphinha, Torres, Fati

Viktoria Plzen XI (3-4-3): Stanek; Hejda, Pernica, Tijani; Havel, Kalvach, Bucha, Holik; Jirka, Bassey, Vlkanova

Xavi's men host Almeria next on the 6th of November before travelling to Osasuna on the 9th of November. After the international break, the Spanish outfit host Espanyol in their last fixture of the year on 31st of December.