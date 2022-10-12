Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Bayern Munich take on Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Bayern Munich will be playing away from home against Viktoria Plzen in their fourth group stage match in the 2022-23 Champions League on Tuesday. The Bundesliga champions have won all their Group C matches so far and will want to keep their perfect group record intact.

Viktoria Plzen remain unbeaten in the Czech league after 10 games but have lost all their Champions League group fixtures so far.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munich date & kick-off time

Game: Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Date: October 12, 2022 Kick-off: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET / 12:30am IST (Oct 13) Venue: Doosan Arena

How to watch Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munich on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched on Paramount+.

In the UK, BT Sport 5 is showing the game between Bayern Munich and Viktoria Plzen on TV, with a live stream available through the BT Sport app.

Fans in India can catch Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munich on the Sony Sports Network.

Country TV channel Live stream UK BT Sport 5 BT Sport website/app US N/A Paramount+ India Sony Six SD/ HD Sony Liv

Viktoria Plzen squad and team news

Viktoria Plzen will continue to miss the services of midfielder Pavel Bucha, who has not completed serving his suspension from a red card against Inter.

Peter Pejsa will miss the game against Bayern due to a ligament injury.

Position Players Goalkeepers Stanek, Jedlicka, Tvrdon Defenders Hejda, Jemelka, Pernica, Kasa, Tijani, Holik, Havel, Reznik Midfielders Kalvach, Bucha, N'Diaye, Cadu, Kopic, Pilar, Vlkanova, Cermak, Alvir, Sykora, Mosquera, Jirka Forwards Pejsa, Bassey, Chory, Kliment, Dedic

Bayern Munich squad & team news

Bayern has confirmed that skipper Manuel Neuer, Matthijs de Ligt, Serge Gnabry and Alphonso Davies will not be on the plane to the Czech Republic. Jamal Musiala has tested positive for Covid-19 and will sit out the game.

Lucas Hernandez and Bouna Sarr remain unavailable for selection due to injuries.