Viewers go completely wild over Ajax interpreter during Míchel press conference

Ajax booked their place in the third qualifying round of the Conference League in convincing fashion on Thursday evening with a 4-1 win over FK Vojvodina, as Oscar Gloukh stole the show with a perfect hat-trick. Afterwards, coach Míchel's first press conference at the Johan Cruijff ArenA turned into a laboured affair, with the interpreter's halting translation drawing particular attention. Viewers have been complaining en masse about the woman on X.

Míchel opened the press conference in Spanish because he does not yet feel comfortable enough to speak English at length. The interpreter then struggled through the Dutch translation, before the Spaniard eventually chose to answer some of the questions himself in English. That too was visibly difficult.

Reaction soon followed, especially on social media. On X, many viewers voiced their frustration at the translation, with several users feeling the interpreter did not have sufficient knowledge of football to properly convey Míchel's explanation.

"They would have been better off using Sam van Royen (presenter at Ziggo Sport, ed.) as translator. The interpreter is struggling to translate tactical explanations," one supporter writes. Another viewer is at least as critical: "They should leave this interpreter at home next time. She clearly knows nothing about football."

One widely shared reaction reads: "It would be useful if Ajax used an interpreter during a press conference who understands the game. This really isn't good enough." Another supporter writes: "Cringeworthily bad interpreter at Ajax. If you're going to translate, make sure you at least know the football terms and positions."

Others at least saw the funny side. "This press conference is giving me a very uncomfortable feeling in the pit of my stomach," someone writes with laughing emojis, while another cynically remarks: "The press conference is going really smoothly." Yet another Ajax fan sums it up briefly: "An interpreter who understands nothing about football... Well done, Ajax."

Soon the criticism intensified. "What an insanely bad interpreter during Míchel's press conference," one supporter writes, while another wonders aloud: "Does this interpreter actually even speak Spanish?" There were also calls for swift action: "I would replace that interpreter very quickly. She clearly understands little about football and is also genuinely translating badly."