Vieri: "Pio Esposito is the new Toni, he will score 30 goals a season"

Speaking to Il Messaggero, former centre-forward Bobo Vieri weighed in on the Serie A title race: "Roma? With Gasperini and Malen they can win the Serie A title, even if Inter still remain the team with the strongest squad."





Pio Esposito? "See Luca Toni? What a striker: today I see Pio Esposito in him, give him time and you’ll see. No, he isn’t the new Vieri, Pio will become a clone of Toni. Give him one or two years and he will score 25-30 league goals. Right now he is learning the trade with Lautaro and Thuram, then he will become Number One."

Back to Roma. "Title challengers, definitely, and that doesn’t mean they will win it, but that they will be in the fight thanks to the arrival of Gasperini."













So for Bobo Vieri, Roma are right in the mix. "I put Inter ahead of everyone because they have superior quality compared to the others, spread across the whole squad, and it is frightening. For the Serie A title they are the big favourites, but over the course of a season you never know what can happen. And Roma will always stay right on Inter’s heels, ready to take advantage of any possible slip-ups."