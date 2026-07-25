Al-Ittihad kept their winning run going in the friendlies at their overseas training camp ahead of the new 2026-2027 season.

The Tigers beat Spain's Las Palmas 2-1 on Saturday in the second of their friendlies at the camp in Marbella.

Moussa Diaby got things started in the 15th minute. The French winger broke down the right flank, found himself one-on-one with the Spanish keeper and slotted home.

Roger Fernandes doubled the lead five minutes into the second half in almost identical fashion, racing down the right before placing the ball into the net.

Las Palmas pulled one back in the 77th minute. A powerful strike from outside the box clipped the foot of Mohammed Barnawi and wrong-footed substitute goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Absi.

Trouble flared before that. Las Palmas had a player sent off in the 23rd minute for an off-the-ball assault on Muadh Faqihi, and Farha Al-Shamrani was dismissed in the closing stages.

German coach Jens Wiesing named a first-choice line-up to start, then turned to his substitutes after the break.

Victory made it two in a row at the Spanish camp. The Tigers had already seen off South Africa's Orlando Pirates 3-2 in their opening friendly last Tuesday.

The Dean round off their Marbella camp on 30 July against Real Mallorca before flying back to Jeddah.

First up in the new season is a competitive test. The Saudi side face the UAE's Al-Jazira in the AFC Champions League Elite qualifying play-off on 11 August.