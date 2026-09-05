Ajax endured a difficult night in the Dutch Eredivisie, slumping to a heavy 3-1 defeat on home soil in Amsterdam. PSV Eindhoven climbed to the top of the table, and goalkeeper Ter Stegen turned in a below-par display, carrying the blame for the first goal.

The hosts got off to a shocking start. Eindhoven broke the deadlock after just four minutes, Ricardo Pepi rising to a cross inside the box and heading it home after Ter Stegen misjudged the ball.

Ajax tried to hit back quickly, and Arokodare had a chance to level, but Eindhoven stayed the more dangerous side. Geertruida then dealt the hosts a fresh blow, doubling the lead just before half-time.

In the closing minutes Ajax pressed hard, hunting a goal to revive their hopes of a comeback. Eindhoven exploited the spaces and settled the contest through Bakayoko, sealing a 3-1 win for the visitors.

It is Ajax's first defeat of the season. Their tally is now frozen, six points adrift of leaders Eindhoven, and with a postponed fixture still to play. AZ Alkmaar also have a game in hand, and the gap between them and Ajax could stretch to eight points.