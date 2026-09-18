Video: Support and attack: Al-Farraj erupts before the Al-Ahly and Sundowns clash

Media personality Waleed Al-Farraj lit the fuse ahead of the eagerly anticipated clash between Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli and Sundowns. Speaking on his programme "Rotana Sport with Waleed", he mixed criticism of the president of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation with a rallying cry for Al-Ahli before their battle with the African champions.

Just hours before Al-Ahli met Sundowns in the final of the Intercontinental Cup for Clubs, Al-Farraj turned to the question of which officials would show up at the match. He then laid out his own feelings towards the Saudi side and his hope that they would bring the cup back to the Kingdom.

Al-Farraj criticises the football federation president

Waleed Al-Farraj took aim at Saudi Arabian Football Federation president Yasser Al-Misehal over the importance of officials attending the match. Were he in that position, he insisted, he would make certain to stand alongside Al-Ahli for the occasion.

Al-Farraj said: "If I were the president of the football federation in Al-Ruzaiza's place, I would be present with Al-Ahli in the Intercontinental Cup final."

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Behind the comments lies his belief that Al-Ahli deserve full backing in the anticipated match, above all because the team carry Saudi football into a meeting with the African champions. A fresh title beckons after their AFC Champions League Elite crown.

Clear support for Al-Ahli before the clash

Beyond his swipe at the federation president, Al-Farraj came out openly in support of Al-Ahli before the clash. He wished them success in bringing the cup home, with anticipation building around the fixture.

Al-Farraj said: "I hope Al-Ahli return with the cup. Some do not want that, but I hope it will be Al-Ahli's."

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His words send a direct message of backing before kick-off. Al-Ahli face a tough test against Sundowns on the latter's home ground, the champion of Asia against the champion of Africa, with the Saudi side eyeing another continental prize.

Between the attack on the absent official and the public support for Al-Ahli, his remarks added a new dimension to the mood around a clash drawing huge public and media interest before the opening whistle.







