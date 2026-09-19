Sevilla have dragged Barcelona back into a rare slice of history involving the rotation of the Catalan side's goalkeepers and the goals they concede.

Croatia's Livakovic conceded against Sevilla on Saturday in the 19th minute through Fofana, becoming the third Barcelona goalkeeper to be beaten in the first seven matches of La Liga, after Joan Garcia and Szczesny.









Spanish statistician "Mister Chip" revealed that this has happened only five times before in Barcelona's history. It makes the current season one of the rare cases in which the club have been forced to use three goalkeepers who conceded goals this early in the campaign.









It first happened in the 1930-31 season, when Llorens, Nogues and Uriach featured, then in 1935-36 with Iborra, Bejerki and Nogues, and again in 1941-42 with Nogues, Miro and Argila.

The 1962-63 season threw up the same scenario, with Sadurni, Pesudo and Calvo, before it last cropped up in 2016-17, when Claudio Bravo, Jasper Cillessen and Marc-Andre ter Stegen all conceded during the first seven matches. Barcelona responded against Sevilla despite that slow start. Raphinha grabbed the equaliser in the 22nd minute.