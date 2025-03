The Argentine giants booked their place in the last 16 of the Copa Libertadores, but were forced to battle to a point against Ecuadorian side Emelec

River Plate produced some rather shambolic defending in their latest Copa Libertadores clash with Emelec.

The Argentine giants fell behind on the hour mark after seeing goalkeeper Augusto Batalla blocked from keeping out a tame shot.

Fortunately for River, the incident did not end up costing them as they hit back just eight minutes later through a penalty from Rodrigo Mora to secure a 1-1 draw and a place in the last 16.