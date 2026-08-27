Video: Postecoglou was right: Ronaldo's roar makes the headlines

Behind-the-scenes footage from Al-Nassr has settled the controversy surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo during the match against Al-Ettifaq. The club published clips from inside the dressing room that revealed another side of the "Global" club's captain, showing the Portuguese in a state of hysterical joy, celebrating with his teammates and screaming with delight after the historic comeback.

Ronaldo had raised eyebrows during the game itself. He appeared visibly angry in the first half, with Al-Nassr trailing by two goals and down to 10 men following the sending off of Brazilian goalkeeper Bento, before the team turned the result around into a thrilling 3-2 victory.

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Those dressing room clips backed up the words of Al-Nassr's Australian manager Ange Postecoglou, who insisted Ronaldo's half-time anger came not from a dispute within the team but from the simple fact of the "Global" club trailing and the match not going his way.

Before the game against Al-Taawoun, Postecoglou had described Ronaldo as "passionate about football and passionate about Al-Nassr", explaining that the player was frustrated because his team were behind, something natural for a man who makes winning his utmost priority. He then confirmed that after the final whistle the Portuguese star became one of the players celebrating the victory most.

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The images and videos Al-Nassr published now offer the clearest proof of that. Ronaldo appears among his teammates inside the dressing room, screaming with joy and sharing in the celebration, a scene that captures just how much emotion he poured into one of the team's toughest matches this season.

There was a striking irony to it all. The same player who looked angry and rattled during Al-Nassr's first-half deficit turned, after the final whistle, into a captain celebrating with the group as if those difficult minutes had never happened.

Understanding the transformation is not hard. Al-Nassr did not grind out an ordinary win. They came back from two goals down despite being a man light, scoring three times in the second half to settle the match against Al-Ettifaq. It was a comeback that laid bare the team's character and its ability to fight until the final moments.