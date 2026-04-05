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Mohamed Mansi

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Video: Moroccan player sent off in Serie A

Cremonese vs Bologna
Cremonese
Bologna
Serie A
Y. Maleh
Italy
Morocco

Cremonese lost 2–1 at home to Bologna in Matchday 31 of the Serie A season.

Crimonese took the lead with an early goal in the third minute from João Mário, before extending their lead in the 16th minute thanks to Jonathan Ro.

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Federico Bonazzola scored Cremonese’s only goal in the 90+1st minute from the penalty spot.

The match was marred by an unfortunate incident in which Cremonese’s Moroccan player Youssef Malh attacked a Bologna player off the ball.

Europa League
Bologna crest
Bologna
BOL
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
Serie A
Cagliari crest
Cagliari
CGL
Cremonese crest
Cremonese
CRE

After consulting VAR, the referee showed Malh a red card in the 90+4th minute. 


NEW stc tv Serie A KoooraGetty Images

Bologna’s tally rose to 45 points in eighth place, whilst Cremonese remained on 27 points in 17th place.

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