Al-Hilal's Brazilian forward Malcom de Oliveira grabbed plenty of attention during the clash with Al-Faisaly, the fixture that opened the first round of the Roshn League.

He struck in the 26th minute, a superb right-footed finish after a slick move inside the penalty area.

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That goal was more than a moment. It was a statement of his quality and strength, coming after weeks of speculation linking him with a departure from the club this summer.

Numerous sources suggest this was his last outing in an Al-Hilal shirt, with the Brazilian dropping hints of his own to the fans.

Malcom joined Al-Hilal in the summer of 2023 from Russian side Zenit, at a time when reports had him closing in on a move to Al-Diriyah.