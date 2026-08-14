Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
Al Nassr vs Al Hilal - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
GOAL

Translated by

Video: Malcom steals the spotlight on farewell night at Al-Hilal!

Al Hilal vs Al-Faisaly
Al Hilal
Al-Faisaly
Saudi Pro League
Malcom
Saudi Arabia
Brazil

The Brazilian star makes headlines

Al-Hilal's Brazilian forward Malcom de Oliveira grabbed plenty of attention during the clash with Al-Faisaly, the fixture that opened the first round of the Roshn League.

He struck in the 26th minute, a superb right-footed finish after a slick move inside the penalty area.

Read also: Three goals in 9 minutes: Al-Hilal do not abandon their habit in Roshn openers

That goal was more than a moment. It was a statement of his quality and strength, coming after weeks of speculation linking him with a departure from the club this summer.

Saudi Pro League match ticketsBuy your ticket now!

King Cup
Al-Raed crest
Al-Raed
ALR
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
King Cup
Al-Faisaly crest
Al-Faisaly
AFS
Neom SC crest
Neom SC
NEO

Numerous sources suggest this was his last outing in an Al-Hilal shirt, with the Brazilian dropping hints of his own to the fans.

Malcom joined Al-Hilal in the summer of 2023 from Russian side Zenit, at a time when reports had him closing in on a move to Al-Diriyah.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google