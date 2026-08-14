Video: Malcom steals the show on farewell night at Al-Hilal!

Brazilian Malcom de Oliveira grabbed the spotlight in Al-Hilal's clash with Al-Faisaly on the opening weekend of the Roshn League.

The winger struck in the 26th minute, lashing home a superb right-footed finish after a perfect run inside the penalty area.

Read also: a hat-trick in 9 minutes: Al-Hilal does not abandon its habit in Roshn openings



His goal carried a message. It answered every question over his quality, coming after weeks of speculation linking him with an exit from Al-Hilal in the ongoing summer transfer window.

هبعت كود جديد عدل بيه

Several sources reckon this could be his final outing in an Al-Hilal shirt, and he sent a few signals of his own to the supporters.

Malcom joined the club in the summer of 2023 from Russian side Zenit, at a point when press reports had him close to a move to Al-Diriyah.