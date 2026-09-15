Barcelona announced on Tuesday that young Egyptian forward Hamza Abdelkarim has signed a new deal, tying him to the Catalan club until 30 June 2030.

The renewal ceremony took place in the office of Barcelona president Joan Laporta, with the player in attendance.

Abdelkarim earned his new terms after a series of standout displays over the summer. He finished as Barcelona's top scorer in pre-season with 5 goals and made his first-team La Liga debut against Rayo Vallecano.

Hamza had joined Barcelona's academy in the winter transfer window and signed a deal until 2029, one that included a 15 million euro release clause. His rapid improvement then pushed the club to extend his contract and hike that clause considerably.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the release clause in the new contract will hit 150 million euros.

Watch the contract renewal video





