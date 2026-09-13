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Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

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Video: Haaland ignites the Manchester derby with a controversial goal

Manchester United vs Manchester City
Manchester United
Manchester City
Premier League
E. Haaland
England
Norway

Manchester City take the lead despite being a man down

Erling Haaland lit up the Manchester derby with a controversial goal, the Manchester City striker beating Manchester United in the 60th minute this Sunday evening at Old Trafford, in the fourth round of the Premier League.

The move began with Josko Gvardiol whipping a cross into the box. It found the Norwegian, who buried it, but the assistant referee's flag went up for offside. Michael Oliver initially disallowed the goal before the video referee stepped in to review the incident and check the accuracy of the decision.

Oliver returned to the video technology and awarded the goal to City. Replays showed that Gvardiol's cross had struck the foot of Patrick Dorgu before reaching Haaland, who was indeed standing in an offside position when the ball was played. The touch by the United defender changed the course of the play, so Oliver ruled the ball had entered a new phase and let the goal stand.

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Haaland's strike came against the run of play, with United piling on the pressure, especially after being reduced to ten men following Phil Foden's sending off in the 23rd minute. The hosts spurned more than one chance in front of the Citizens' goal, before the ball dropped to Haaland in one of the few openings City fashioned all evening, and he gave his side the lead.

That goal took Haaland's tally to nine against Manchester United, the Norwegian continuing his remarkable form against his neighbours in the derby.

Victory lifts City to 12 points and a perfect record, level with leaders Arsenal, while United stay stuck on four.



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