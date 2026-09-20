Video: former Premier League star run over

Andros Townsend found himself in a bizarre incident in Thailand, run over by a pitch-levelling machine as he warmed up ahead of a match. The former Tottenham and Everton winger came out of it remarkably unscathed.

Now 35, the former England international has combined his playing days with work as a television pundit, joining BG Pathum United during the summer transfer window.

Over the break, Townsend was in the United States covering the World Cup for ITV, where his dietary choices during the tournament made headlines of their own.



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Saturday's episode was far more alarming. The winger escaped serious injury after finding himself underneath a pitch-levelling machine while warming up between the two halves.

Footage showed the driver struggling to control the vehicle just as Townsend kicked the ball away without looking. Gasps rang out around the stands.

The machine caught Townsend and sent him to the ground, passing over his legs and the lower part of his body.

Somehow, he picked himself up and walked away unharmed. He even came on as a substitute in the final minutes as his team won 3-0.

Townsend later posted a video of the incident on his Instagram account.



