Reigning AFC Champions League Elite holders Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia escaped defeat in their first test of the new season, salvaging a disappointing draw against visitors Pakhtakor of Uzbekistan.

The 1-1 stalemate came on Monday at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, in the opening round of the Asian tournament's league stage.

Al-Ahli dominated from the first whistle. Yet their players took turns to squander chances in front of the Uzbek goal, and not one of them could force the opener.

Punishment arrived in the 86th minute. Flamarion broke clear one-on-one against Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and slotted home to put Pakhtakor in front.

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The hosts threw everything forward in the dying moments and got their reward. Firas Al-Buraikan pounced on a rebound after the Uzbek goalkeeper parried a shot from Edward Sperstyan, bundling it into the net in stoppage time.

"Al-Raqi" nearly nicked a killer winner in the minutes that followed, but Sperstyan wasted a clear-cut chance before the referee blew the final whistle.

For a side that bossed the game and were heavy favourites, the draw stung.

Nerves are jangling among the Al-Ahli faithful after a run of fluctuating results, and the timing could hardly be worse: the team face Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa next Saturday for the Africa-Asia-Pacific Cup.

The point leaves Al-Ahli and Pakhtakor fifth in the tournament's Western Region group, each on a single point and level with Al-Ittihad of Saudi Arabia and Al-Shamal of Qatar.