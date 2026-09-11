Video: despite the win, the story of a refereeing error that denied Ivan Toney a historic hat-trick

A refereeing error denied Al-Ahli's English striker Ivan Toney a historic hat-trick against Al-Hazm in the Saudi Roshn League.

Al-Ahli beat Al-Hazm 3-1 today, Friday, at the Inma Stadium in Jeddah, in the seventh round of the Roshn League.

Ivan Toney shone throughout. The English striker scored twice, one from a penalty he won himself, and he also missed another penalty that he had earned.

Refereeing expert Mohamed Kamal Risha confirmed that Toney deserved a third penalty, around only 10 minutes before the end, but the referee waved play on.

Risha told the Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiah": "There was an unawarded penalty for Al-Ahli in the 81st minute".

He explained: "Ivan Toney was pulled by Al-Hazm player Mory Konate, and the referee going to the VAR screen for a review and returning without awarding it was a wrong decision".

That penalty would have handed Toney a historic record. He would have won three penalties in the same match, something rare in the world of football.

The English striker would most likely have taken it himself, and a goal would have brought him his second hat-trick in the first 7 rounds of the Saudi Roshn League, another exceptional number.

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The goal would also have taken him to his 11th in the first 7 rounds of the Roshn League, an unprecedented number. Syrian striker Omar Al-Soma held the previous best with Al-Ahli, on 10 goals, in the 2016-2017 season.

Toney remains the top scorer in the Saudi league this season with 10 goals after 7 rounds, six clear of his nearest pursuers.