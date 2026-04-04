Video: Despite his hat-trick, Riyad Mahrez sparks a crisis at Al-Ahli Jeddah

Algerian star Riyad Mahrez, of Al-Ahli Jeddah, has sparked a crisis within the team, despite their resounding victory over Damac in the Saudi Roshen League.

Al-Ahli beat Damac 3-0 on Saturday at Al-Inmaa Stadium in Jeddah, in the 27th round of the Roshen League.

With Al-Ahli leading 3-0, the team’s German manager, Matthias Jaissle, decided to bring on Saudi striker Firas Al-Buraikan in the 70th minute, replacing Riyad Mahrez.

The Algerian star appeared visibly angry as he left the pitch, shaking hands with Jaissle before saying a few words to him, as if questioning why he is substituted in most matches, before a member of the coaching staff intervened to calm him down.

According to the website "Transfermarkt", this is the 22nd match in which Riyad Mahrez has been substituted, out of the 35 matches he has played in various competitions with Al-Ahly since the start of the current season.

This match also marks the ninth consecutive game in the Roshen League in which the Algerian star has been substituted before the end of the match, which may explain his anger.

It is worth noting that Mahrez has contributed to 20 goals in his 35 matches with Al-Ahly since the start of the current season, scoring 7 goals and providing 13 assists.

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