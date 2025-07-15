VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo Jr admits Lamine Yamal is a better player than his dad - but also aims 'hasn't won anything' dig at Barcelona wonderkid

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr admits that Lamine Yamal is a better player than his dad, but also claims the Barcelona wonderkid “hasn’t won anything yet”.

Teen sensation Yamal, who recently celebrated turning 18, is considered to be a natural heir to the ‘best in the world’ crown that has been passed between Ronaldo and Lionel Messi over the course of the last 20 years.

He is expected to land a first Ballon d’Or at some point in the not too distant future, allowing him to follow in the most illustrious of footsteps. There is, however, still much for Yamal to achieve if he is to fulfil his undoubted potential and earn a standing among the all-time greats.

Portuguese GOAT Ronaldo - who remains on the books of Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr - already occupies that talent bracket, with his oldest son admitting that his famous father remains his favourite player. Junior has, however, conceded that Yamal is more naturally gifted than his legendary dad.

When that point was made during a chat with American content creator 2xRKai, Ronaldo Jr said: “Right now? Yeah. But he hasn't won anything yet. Lamine is very good, but he still hasn’t won anything yet.”

Ronaldo Jr met Yamal when the latter took in a well-earned holiday on the back of helping Spain to European Championship glory in 2024. He also picked up La Liga, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup honours last season, meaning that he has won plenty and intends to enhance that medal collection in the years to come.