Angelo Gabriel wrote the first line of Ange Postecoglou's official era at Al-Nassr. The Brazilian opened the scoring for "the Global Club" against Al-Fateh in the first round of the Roshn Pro League, and Joao Felix added a second minutes later in a manner that grabbed all the attention.

Al-Nassr came out attacking, imposing themselves on the run of play and handing Angelo a chance inside the danger area. He unleashed a powerful, unstoppable shot that nestled in Al-Fateh's net.

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Angelo fires the first missiles of the Postecoglou era

The first goal bore Angelo's signature in the 37th minute. He made perfect use of a ball from Salem Al-Najdi, set it up and lashed a rocket into the net to announce Al-Nassr's first official goal under Postecoglou.

That strike gave the team a big morale boost, especially as it came after a period of preparation in which the coaching staff clearly focused on building an attacking style. The Australian coach began his official reign with a goal bearing the signature of one of his most prominent attacking players.

Al-Nassr did not settle for that. Their new weapon Joao Felix doubled the lead just three minutes later, producing a stunning individual moment in which he toyed with Al-Fateh's defence, skipped past players and fired the ball powerfully into the net.

Felix steals the spotlight, and Ronaldo applauds

Felix's goal was more than a new number on the board. The Portuguese showed great skill in handling the ball and shaking off his markers, before finishing the attack in a powerful manner that set the stands alight.

Al-Nassr's fans watched the moment with admiration. The cameras captured the reaction of team captain Cristiano Ronaldo, following the match from the stands, turning the goal into an added scene that confirms the scale of anticipation over what Felix can offer with "the Global Club".

He arrives with pedigree. Felix won the award for best player in the Roshn League last season before his move to Al-Nassr, which raises the ceiling of expectations around his ability to make a difference this term, especially as he can play in more than one attacking position.

Al-Nassr's start under Postecoglou brought an exciting showing from Angelo and Felix together, an early message to their rivals that "the Global Club" have attacking weapons capable of making a difference. The real challenge now is sustaining this brilliance throughout the season and competing strongly for titles.