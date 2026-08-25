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Al Diriyah v Al Nassr: The King's CupGetty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

Video: Al-Nassr without a goalkeeper? Al-Ittifaq deepens Al-Alami's suffering

Al-Ettifaq vs Al Nassr FC
Al-Ettifaq
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
B. Krepski
A. Medran
Saudi Arabia
Brazil
Spain

A major crisis for the coach of the Yellows

Al-Ettifaq deepened Al-Nassr's suffering with a second goal in first-half stoppage time on Tuesday in the third round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Álvaro Medrán struck in the 45+3 minute, punishing the chaos that had gripped Al-Nassr's ranks after first-choice goalkeeper Bento was sent off, a dismissal that forced the team to turn to their young keeper Abdulrahman Al-Otaibi.

The inexperienced Al-Otaibi quickly became a target. Al-Ettifaq peppered him with shots from all distances and angles, exploiting both the loss of the first-choice keeper and the substitute's struggle to cope with the hosts' pressure.

Medrán fired towards the Al-Nassr goal in the closing moments of the half, and the ball nestled into the net to double Al-Ettifaq's lead, sinking Al-Alami's players and fans.

Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Al-Taawoun crest
Al-Taawoun
ALT
Saudi Pro League
Al-Ettifaq crest
Al-Ettifaq
ALI
Al Diriyah crest
Al Diriyah
DIR

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Slovak star Duda had opened the scoring in the 31st minute. Al-Nassr's players failed to close him down, and he let fly with a shot that looked tame but slipped through Al-Otaibi's hands and into the net.

Al-Nassr's night had turned sour back in the 12th minute, when Bento was shown a straight red card for fouling Moussa Dembélé outside the box.

Read also: Video: a double punishment that did not wait long: Al-Ettifaq exploits Al-Nassr's plight
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