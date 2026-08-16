Al-Ittihad are living through difficult moments after their shocking 1-1 draw with Al-Khaleej yesterday, Saturday. Into that mess stepped Al-Nassr legend Fahd Al-Hurayfi with some striking remarks.

The draw came in the opening game of their Roshn League campaign, a match that saw Portugal's Danilo Pereira sent off and sparked an outcry from the fans.

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Speaking on the "Doreena Ghair" programme, Al-Hurayfi said: "Al-Ittihad need some signings, and why don't Al-Hilal's duo Malcom and Nunez join the Dean."

He added: "The talk recently has been about the transfer of Malcom and Nunez to Al-Diriyah, but this has not happened so far, and the two must be moved to Al-Ittihad, in my view."

Fans have spent the last few hours demanding the removal of current club president Fahd Sindi, along with some technical and administrative figures.