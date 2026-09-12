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Al Nassr v Abha: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
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Video: Al-Nassr defeat River Plate and write unprecedented history

Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr FC
Al Khaleej
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
A. Al-Hamdan
Saudi Arabia

The global star makes headlines

Abdullah Al-Hamdan's equaliser for Al-Nassr against Al-Khaleej in the seventh round of the Roshn League was more than a mere fightback. It carried a piece of history, handing "Al-Alami" a world record that had stood firm for decades under the name of Argentina's River Plate.

Al-Hamdan scored the equaliser in the 82nd minute with a rocket of a strike, just a few minutes after coming on.

That goal took Al-Nassr to 94 consecutive matches finding the net in the Roshn Professional League. No side anywhere in world football has ever scored in more league games in a row, a run that surpasses the historic mark set by River Plate.

AFC Champions League Elite
Al-Ain crest
Al-Ain
ALA
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN

Read also: Ronaldo and Felix partnership adorns Al-Nassr's line-up against Al-Khaleej

The Argentine giants scored in 93 consecutive league matches between 1936 and 1939. Al-Nassr matched that tally, then officially broke it with Al-Hamdan's goal, placing the Saudi side alone at the summit of this historic achievement.

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It all began on 8 December 2023, when Al-Nassr beat Al-Riyadh 4-1. Their previous league outing, a 3-0 defeat to Al-Hilal on the first of the month, remains the last time they failed to score.

From that date, Al-Nassr never hit a dead end in front of goal in the Roshn League. They kept scoring match after match, reaching 93 in a row to draw level with the run River Plate managed nearly nine decades ago.

River Plate set their record between 13 September 1936 and 4 June 1939. Al-Nassr matched it, then seized it from them in today's match, making "Al-Alami" the holder of the longest consecutive scoring run in league football.

With this achievement, Al-Nassr have written a new page in the history of football. They broke a record that had stood since the 1930s, and Abdullah Al-Hamdan's goal now stands as a witness to one of the most prominent moments in the history of the club and Saudi football.

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