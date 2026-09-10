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Video: Al-Maliki opens fire on Denis: why won't you call me up to the national team?

Al Fateh FC vs Al Diriyah
Al Fateh FC
Al Diriyah
Saudi Pro League
A. Al Malki
G. Donis
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Greece

Al-Diriyah star explodes

Al-Diriyah midfielder and former Al-Hilal star Abdulelah Al-Malki has vented his fury at Georgios Donis, the Greek coach of the Saudi Arabia national team, over his omission from the Green Falcons.

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Saudi Arabia will host the Arabian Gulf Cup from 23 September of this year until 6 October, yet Donis has still not named his squad for the tournament.

Al-Malki appears to have got wind of the decision to leave him out, and it has stung. He was a regular fixture in the Saudi setup in recent years, particularly during his time at Al-Hilal, even if he wasn't always a starter.

Speaking in comments highlighted by the programme "Rotana Sport with Waleed", Al-Malki said: "So far I do not know the reason for my not being called up to the Saudi national team, so is the reason technical or personal?"

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He added: "If it is technical, then this is a strange matter, because the coach of the Saudi national team wanted to sign me when he was the coach of Al-Khaleej club, but I did not agree at the time."

The midfielder continued: "I have played around 75% of my team's matches so far, which is a good rate for a Saudi player given the high standards and the participation of foreign players."

He concluded: "I believe that the reason for my not being called up goes back to personal matters, and I do not know anything else, and I had been hoping to be with the Saudi national team at the Gulf Cup."

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