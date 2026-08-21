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Video: Al-Ittihad legend declares it: Imam Ashour closer than Ounahi

Al Ahli
Al Ahly SC
E. Ashour
A. Ounahi
Al Ittihad
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia
Egypt
Morocco

What did the former Al-Ameed star say?

The coming few days look set to shape the future of Saudi club Al-Ittihad, who are pushing hard to sign an attacking midfielder before the summer transfer window slams shut.

Read also: Between conspiracy and betrayal: who demolished Al-Ahly's empire and stole the joy of its fans?

Several names have been linked with a move to the club. Chief among them is Imam Ashour, the Egypt and Al-Ahly midfielder, alongside Ivorian Franck Kessié and other standout players.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

Mohammed Noor, the Al-Ittihad legend, told the "Nadeena" programme: "I believe Imam Ashour is the closest to joining Al-Ittihad in the coming period."

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He added: "Imam Ashour is closer than Moroccan Azzedine Ounahi, and this is information I know from inside the club, and I do not want to say more than that."

Noor concluded: "Jens Fisching (the coach), his first aim is to sign a player capable of playing in both the holding midfield and the attacking midfield roles."

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