VIDEO: 'Let's see now' - Al-Hilal star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic slams Saudi Pro League critics after dumping Man City out of Club World Cup

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has slammed critics of the Saudi Pro League after helping Al-Hilal to stun Manchester City at the FIFA Club World Cup.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Many expected Premier League giants City to go all the way at a global gathering in the United States, with Pep Guardiola having made more big-money additions to a squad that already includes the likes of Erling Haaland, Ruben Dias, Rodri and Phil Foden.

WATCH THE CLIP

DID YOU KNOW?

City picked up maximum points during the group stage, but ran into a buoyant Al-Hilal side in the last-16. They were also unbeaten heading into that contest, with an impressive performance put in against Real Madrid when holding the Blancos to a 1-1 draw in their tournament opener.

Simone Inzaghi’s side went one better against City, with a dramatic encounter seeing them prevail 4-3 after extra-time. Milinkovic-Savic is delighted to have silenced more of those that have written off the Saudi Pro League as an uncompetitive division that is driven solely by money.

WHAT MILINKOVIC-SAVIC SAID

The former Lazio midfielder told Sky Sports after dumping City out of a major competition: “Let’s see now if they will criticise us, after this game. We showed them that it is not like what they are speaking about, the league. We showed against Real Madrid, against Salzburg, against Pachuca and again tonight. I hope we will continue to do so that it is not like this.”

AFP

WHAT NEXT FOR AL-HILAL?

Al-Hilal, who were linked with a move for Cristiano Ronaldo before the Club World Cup got underway, are now readying themselves for a quarter-final clash with Fluminense in Orlando on Friday.