Victor Osimhen to Bayern Munich? Thomas Tuchel a ‘big fan’ and has been ‘monitoring striker for a while’ in transfer blow to Man Utd

Bayern Munich are reportedly keen on entering the race to sign Napoli star Victor Osimhen, with Thomas Tuchel labelled "a big fan" of the forward.

Tuchel 'a big fan' of striker

United and Chelsea also interested

Player contracted to Napoli until 2025

WHAT HAPPENED? The Nigerian's stunning season has seen a whole host of potential suitors emerge, with the Bavarian giants the latest club linked. Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg reports that Bayern's newly-installed manager Thomas Tuchel is a 'big fan' of the player and has been 'monitoring' the 24-year-old sensation for quite some time, noting and that talks 'will follow'.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The German club's interest will come as blow to Manchester United who are believed to be in the market for a world class centre forward. The protracted sale of the club looks set to further hinder Erik ten Hag's squad planning.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Osimhen's incredible season means his future is sure to be one of the hot transfer topics of the summer window. However, given the fairytale emerging in Naples and the forward's current contract until 2025, it's by no means certain he will depart the club.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR OSIMHEN? The striker's main priority will be overcoming a thigh injury in a bid to be help his side mount a comeback in their Champions League quarter-final against Milan next Tuesday.