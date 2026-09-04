How to get VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

High-octane German football returns to Baden-Württemberg as VfB Stuttgart host rivals Borussia Dortmund in a mouth-watering Bundesliga clash.

The Stuttgart faithful will transform the MHPArena into a roaring sea of white and red on Saturday, September 19, 2026, eager to watch Sebastian Hoeneß's side go toe-to-toe with BVB.

GOAL provides you with everything you need to buy VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund tickets, including 2026/27 Bundesliga prices, MHPArena fixture information, kick-off times, and official booking details.

When is VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga kick-off?

VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund kicks off at the MHPArena in Stuttgart, with official broadcast information not currently available for this fixture.

Bundesliga - Game Week 4 19 Sept 2026 - 12:30 MHPArena

How to buy VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for Bundesliga fixtures — ranging from individual general admission tickets to VIP hospitality packages — managed through official club ticket portals or verified secondary marketplaces.

Due to heavy demand at the 60,000-capacity MHPArena, ticket releases follow structured phases:

VfB Stuttgart Season Ticket Holders ( Dauerkarte ): Existing season ticket holders retain their reserved seats for all domestic Bundesliga matches.

Official Member Presale ( Mitglieder ): Priority access for remaining home sector tickets goes to registered VfB Stuttgart club members during an exclusive presale window.

General Public Sale ( Freier Verkauf ): If seats remain available following the member presales, ticket access opens to the general public via VfB's official online portal. However, marquee games against top-tier opposition routinely sell out during early phases.

Official Ticket Exchange & Secondary Platforms: Supporters can purchase returned seats via the club's official ticket exchange ( VfB-Ticketbörse ). Alternatively, fans searching for sold-out sections can purchase verified tickets via secondary platforms like LiveFootballTickets .

How much do VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga tickets cost?

Face-value ticket prices for Bundesliga matches at the MHPArena vary based on seating location, fixture classification, and membership status:

Standing vs. Seated: The famous Cannstatter Kurve standing area provides the most affordable entry points (typically €15 to €22 at face value), whereas central seated areas command higher prices.

Match Categorization: High-profile clashes against direct European rivals fall into Top-Tier pricing bands, commanding higher face-value rates than standard league fixtures.

Seat Location: Main longside stands ( Haupttribüne and EnBW-Tribüne ) offer prime central viewing at higher price points, while upper tiers and goal-end sectors offer entry-level seating.

Digital Mobile Tickets: Match entry is strictly digital. Tickets are delivered directly to smartphones via mobile passes or print-at-home PDFs, which must be presented at stadium turnstiles.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

For Bundesliga matches at the MHPArena, visiting Borussia Dortmund supporters are allocated seats and standing blocks in the designated away sector (Untertürkheimer Kurve - Blocks 61–65 / Gästeblock).

In line with German fan culture guidelines and Bundesliga regulations, away ticket prices remain strictly capped and accessible. Standing tickets in the guest section generally cost around €15 to €20, while seated tickets range between €30 and €45.

To purchase tickets in the official away section, traveling fans must be registered members or official fan club cardholders of Borussia Dortmund. Away section allocations are managed directly by BVB's ticketing office and routinely sell out via internal member lotteries.

VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund Form

Stuttgart have taken one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches, scoring ten goals and conceding nine. Their most recent result was a 5-1 Bundesliga defeat to Bayern Munich on August 28. Before that, they beat Hansa Rostock 4-0 in the DFB-Pokal, showing the wide range in their recent performances.

Dortmund have won three of their last five matches, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent outing was a 5-0 DFB-Pokal win over HEBC Hamburg on September 1. They beat Hamburger SV 2-0 in the Bundesliga on August 29 but lost the Super Cup 2-1 to Bayern Munich in between. Across the five matches, Dortmund scored twelve goals and conceded seven.

VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on April 4, 2026, when Dortmund won 2-0 at the MHPArena in a Bundesliga fixture. Across the last five encounters, the record is split, with each side claiming two wins and one draw. The most striking result in the sequence was Stuttgart's 5-1 victory at home in September 2024, while Dortmund won 1-2 in Stuttgart in February 2025.

VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund Standings

In the current Bundesliga table, VfB Stuttgart sit 18th, while Borussia Dortmund are placed fifth.