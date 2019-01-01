Vertonghen no closer to agreeing new Spurs deal despite first-team return

The Belgian defender came back into the first team fold against Arsenal on Sunday, but his future at Tottenham is still very much up in the air

Jan Vertonghen has admitted that he is no closer to signing a new contract at Spurs despite making his return to the pitch in the North London Derby.

The 32-year-old was granted his first senior appearance of the 2019-20 campaign against the Gunners, taking in the full 90 minutes of a 2-2 draw at Emirates Stadium at the weekend .

Mauricio Pochettino opted to leave him out of fixtures against , and Newcastle, amid concerns over his fitness.

Vertonghen has only one year remaining on his existing deal at , with his recent absence fueling speculation over his future.

The international concedes that committing to an extension is not on his radar at the moment, but he is fully focused on helping the team break their silverware duck this season.

When asked if a new contract was on the cards anytime soon, Vertonghen told reporters: "No. I just want to focus on football now.

"When you don't play, you realise how important it is and it's extremely important for me. I've been so long with the guys, I love the club and I just want to play as much as I can.

"I feel great and I just want to help the club to win trophies."

Rumours of a fallout between Pochettino and Vertonghen have been swirling in recent weeks , with the veteran centre-back confessing he has been fit to play since the opening weekend.

Despite being forced to take in a spell on the sidelines, Vertonghen insists he "respects" his manager's "tactical decision'.

"No, no, no – I came back fit. I played in every pre-season game and I didn't miss a [training] session," he added.

"Like the manager explained before the first game against Villa, it was a tactical decision and I respect that decision. We players have to accept his decisions. I'm very, very happy to be back."

Spurs squandered a 2-0 lead in their latest outing against Arsenal, extending their winless run to three matches.

Vertonghen feels Alexandre Lacazette's goal right on half-time was a turning point in the match, which prevented Tottenham from heading in at the break in a strong position.

"I'm experienced and fit enough to get back into the rhythm and it was just the goal before half-time that gave them the spirit to get back in the game," he said.

"If we just killed the first half and go into the dressing room with that good feeling it's a different game.

"It was very frustrating. We did well, we defended well, we were good in possession, created loads of chances, were 2-0 up so it was just great in this derby away. So we have to go in the dressing room 2-0 up."

Vertonghen will now link up with the Belgium squad for qualifiers in San Marino and , before returning to Spurs to prepare for a Premier League clash with on September 14.