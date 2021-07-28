'Varane reminds me of Ferdinand' - Real Madrid defender is a 'top, top signing' for Man Utd, says Evra

The former Red Devils full-back thinks Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has added a "complete centre-back" to his ranks at Old Trafford

Raphael Varane is a "top, top signing" for Manchester United, according to Patrice Evra, who says the Real Madrid defender reminds him of Rio Ferdinand.

United confirmed that they have reached an agreement to sign Varane on Tuesday, with Goal reporting that the final deal could end being worth a grand total of £41 million ($57m) including add-ons.

Evra has long been an admirer of the 28-year-old, and sees similarities between a fellow Frenchman and Red Devils legend Ferdinand, who won six Premier League titles and the Champions League at Old Trafford between 2002 and 2014.

The former United full-back has told The Athletic: “Varane reminds me of Rio Ferdinand. Great with the ball, great in the air. He’s the complete centre-back.

"I remember my first game with the French national team and I was so impressed. He was so young yet so good with the ball, so fast and his anticipation was perfect.

"He’s calm with the ball and he can score too. It’s a top, top signing for Manchester United.”

Varane will bring 10 years of experience at the highest level to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's ranks, having initially joined Real Madrid from Lens back in 2011.

The towering centre-half has made 260 appearances for the Blancos, scoring 17 goals, and has three La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns to his name among a whole host of major honours.

He also became a World Cup winner with France in 2018, and has won 79 caps at international level to date, with his most recent outing coming in Les Bleus' Euro 2020 round of 16 defeat to Switzerland.

United extended their trophyless run to four seasons in 2020-21 as they were often punished for basic defensive errors and lapses in concentration on both domestic and European stages.

Supporters will hope that Varane's presence will add greater steel to Solskjaer's backline, with it highly likely that he will replace Victor Lindelof as first choice defensive partner to club captain Harry Maguire.

With Jadon Sancho having also been snapped up from Borussia Dortmund for big money, the Red Devils will now be expected to launch a genuine title challenge and compete in the latter stages of the Champions League under a head coach that has just been given a show of faith with a new three-year contract.

