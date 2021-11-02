Varane raises Manchester derby alarm bells with early exit against Atalanta

Raphael Varane was forced out of Manchester United's Champions League clash with Atalanta with an apparent injury.

The French defender was removed in the 38th minute as he pulled up with a non-contact injury.

Varane went straight to the dressing room and was replaced by Mason Greenwood as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted to switch Man Utd to a back four after starting with five in defence.

The big picture

Varane's potential injury could have big ramifications for Manchester United, even with the international break looming.

Man Utd are set to face Manchester City this Saturday as they sit three points behind their neighbors in the Premier League.

The Red Devils did receive a boost on Tuesday as Eric Bailly made his long-awaited return to the lineup as he started alongside Varane and Harry Maguire in a three-man backline.

Varane's Man Utd career so far

The French international made the move to Manchester from Real Madrid this summer, having won all there is to win during his time in Spain.

In addition to winning La Liga three times and the Champions League on four occasions, Varane was also a member of France's 2018 World Cup-winning squad as well as the team that won the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League.

Since joining Man Utd Varane has made eight appearances, having been announced in front of the Old Trafford crowd ahead of the club's first Premier League game of the season.

