VAR controversy 'no excuse' for Liverpool defending in Man Utd draw - Henderson

The Reds captain refuses to blame the officials for Marcus Rashford's goal and instead points the finger at his own team

Jordan Henderson says “have no excuse” for their poor defending despite the controversy surrounding ’s opening goal in Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils went in front through Marcus Rashford’s first-half strike, but Liverpool felt it should have been disallowed due to a foul by Victor Lindelof on Divock Origi in the build-up.

The decision was reviewed by VAR but a goal was given, leaving the Liverpool players and manager Jurgen Klopp furious.

Reds skipper Henderson thought the decision was harsh on his side, but says they should still have done more to prevent United going on to score.

"I felt the referee gave a lot of similar type of free-kicks to them in the first half and he didn't give it to us,” he told Sky Sports. “But we've got to defend the goal better so that's no excuse. Our level wasn't up to our normal level”

Liverpool were much improved in the second half and scored an equaliser five minutes from time to earn a point through substitute Adam Lallana, his first Reds goal since May 2017

"I'm delighted for Adam because he works hard and he deserves a bit of luck,” added Henderson. “He saved us with his goal and that could be a big point. We could have been better today and in the second half we were much better but, if you can't win, don't lose.

"It was quite scrappy in the first half and we weren't playing football. In the second half we caused them more problems and were pushing for the winner but couldn't find it."

When asked by Sky Sports what his instructions were from Klopp, goalscorer Lallana said: "Just make an impact. We had 25 minutes left. We weren't at our best today so you look to the bench to make a change. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was extremely good when he came on. If we want to win the title we will need the squad not just a starting XI. Form goes out the window in these games.

"I felt that we controlled the game when I was on, certainly after the first 10 minutes and at the end I thought we were the only team who would go on and get all three points.

"We have come to Old Trafford and got a point. We would probably have taken that at the beginning of the season and we are still unbeaten. There are huge positives to take considering we weren't at our best today."