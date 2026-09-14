Phil Foden saw red in the Manchester derby between Manchester United and Manchester City (0-1), while Bruno Fernandes escaped punishment. Yet that was not the only refereeing call to spark debate. Pro Ref have admitted Erling Haaland's goal should not have stood because of a contentious offside in the build-up.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the English referees' body said an error had been made and the 0-1 was wrongly allowed after the goal was initially ruled out for offside.

Josko Gvardiol crossed for Enzo Fernández, who was in an offside position. The Argentine tried to head the ball and, in doing so, forced Lisandro Martínez to defend him. That left Haaland completely unmarked at the far post, and the Norwegian was able to fire home.

The officials disallowed the goal for offside, but VAR overruled referee Michael Oliver and his assistants and allowed it to stand. Anger then spread at the Red Devils. Michael Carrick and Martínez, along with club legends Roy Keane and Gary Neville, made their frustration clear.

Pro Ref have now responded. "During that same attack, it was established that Enzo Fernández did not touch the ball. As a result, assessing a possible offside situation is a subjective decision," the body said.

They then admitted a mistake had been made. "At that moment, however, the VAR did not recognise the possible impact his position had and should have advised an on-field review."

"Manchester United were contacted tonight to acknowledge that, in our view, there was a refereeing error. The incident will be evaluated," the body explained.