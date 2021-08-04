Van Gaal named Netherlands head coach for third time following De Boer's departure

The former Manchester United and Bayern Munich manager has been tasked with helping the Oranjes reach the 2022 World Cup

Louis van Gaal has been named Netherlands head coach for the third time following Frank de Boer's departure in June.

De Boer stepped down from the post following the Netherlands disappointing round of 16 exit at the hands of the Czech Republic at the European Championships, and the Dutch Football Association (KNVB) have now turned to a familiar face to steady the ship.

Van Gaal has been appointed on an initial one-year deal to oversee the remainder of the Oranjes' World Cup qualifying campaign, and will also be in the dugout if they make it to the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

What's been said?

Van Gaal has expressed his delight in an official statement, which reads: "Dutch football has always been close to my heart and national coaching is in my view a key position for the further advancement of our football.

"Moreover, I consider it an honor to coach the Dutch national team. There is little time for the next qualifying matches, which are immediately crucial for participation in the World Cup.

"The focus is therefore immediately 100 percent on the players and the approach. After all, I was appointed for that. It is good to be back in Zeist.

"By now I have already I have spoken to a number of players and the technical staff has been put together with the KNVB. I am very much looking forward to getting the job done together."

KNVB director Nico-Jan Hoogma has added: "In the coming months we will be faced with the task of qualifying for the World Cup. We have a minimal preparation period for this.

"With a view to this job, we were looking for a coach with exceptional qualities, who is also fast can anticipate and for those who have no secrets in national coaching.

"With his experience and track record at the highest level, we believe that we have that coach in Louis van Gaal. The contact was established quickly and we have spoken frequently since then.

"In the past few days, we have been able to carefully dot the i's together. We are happy that Louis is taking on this job."

