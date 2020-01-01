Van Dijk should have won the Ballon d'Or & Alexander-Arnold can become one of the best in the world - Fabinho

The Brazilian has talked up the ability of two Liverpool team-mates who have played key roles in the club's recent success

star Fabinho is adamant that Virgil van Dijk deserved to win the 2019 Ballon d'Or ahead of Lionel Messi, and thinks that Trent Alexander-Arnold is on track to become "one of the best in the world".

Van Dijk was instrumental during the Reds' run to glory last season, and was named UEFA Men's Player of the Year for his exploits in the heart of the defence.

However, the international was narrowly beaten by talisman Messi in the final voting for the Ballon d'Or, as the Argentine picked up a record-breaking sixth Golden Ball.

Van Dijk has established himself as arguably the best centre-back in the business during his time at Anfield, and Fabinho feels he should have been acknowledged with football's most coveted individual award for an outstanding year.

"People always notice strikers more than defenders, but he should have won when you consider what he did individually and how he helped the team win the Champions League," Fabinho told Sport Bible.

"He's an amazing player, one of the best in the world."

Alexander-Arnold has also received widespread praise for his performances in a Liverpool shirt, with his creative ability in the final third setting him apart from his peers in the right-back position.

Comparisons have been made between the English starlet and Barcelona legend Dani Alves, who is regarded as the finest full-back of his generation - with 40 major honours to his name.

Fabinho doesn't think Alexander-Arnold can be mentioned in the same bracket as the Brazilian just yet, but feels he has all the attributes to reach the very top of the game in the coming years.

"If you talk about everything he has conquered and won, Dani Alves is one of the best players to have ever played the position," Fabinho added.

"He's still incredible at 36 years old, one of the stars of the Brazilian national team, playing the way he always has.

"As for Trent, his passing is amazing. He has everything to become one of the best in the world."

Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold and Fabinho all appeared in Liverpool's 2-1 win over Wolves at Molineux on Thursday, which extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to 40 matches.

The Reds are on course for a first title in 30 years having established a 16 point lead over reigning champions , but they must now turn their attention to the .

Jurgen Klopp will likely make wholesale changes to his squad for a fourth-round tie at Shrewsbury on Sunday, before beginning preparations for a trip to West Ham three days later.