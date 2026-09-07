Van der Gijp deeply disappointed in Ajax forward: 'Come on, man!'

René van der Gijp expressed on Vandaag Inside his disappointment over Steven Berghuis. The Ajax forward fired wide from close range in Saturday's top-of-the-table clash with PSV, something Van der Gijp had not expected at all from the experienced player.

"What disappointed me so much. That can happen, I know. Anything can happen. That Berghuis didn't put that ball away. That disappoints me. With such a good strike with his left foot", Van der Gijp said, referring to the Ajax winger's missed chance in the 30th minute with the score at 1-1.

"I think if he takes 20 penalties, he scores all 20. And this one you put wide, man. Come on, man!", the football analyst said, clearly disappointed by Berghuis's wastefulness.

That first-half miss proved costly for Ajax. PSV eventually ran out 1-3 winners in Amsterdam, helped by a wonderful goal from recent signing Lutsharel Geertruida.

Meanwhile, fellow panellist Valentijn Driessen aimed his criticism at Míchel. According to De Telegraaf's football editor, the Ajax coach should not have taken Tolu Arokodare off after only an hour. He also found it incomprehensible that Abdellah Ouazane was not in the starting line-up against PSV.

"The very best player he has, Ouazane, wasn't in the team. And he forms a very good partnership with that Brandt. And he takes Tolu off, even though he was playing quite well. And then Míchel has a stroke of genius with two strikers who haven't touched a ball all year", Driessen said, referring to substitutes Kasper Dolberg and Marcos Leonardo.

Finally, Driessen also questioned the decision to start Gaaei at right-back against Van Bommel. "And then Gaaei, who can't defend, plays at right-back against Van Bommel. And then he has another defender on the bench. What are you supposed to do with these kinds of coaches?", the critical Driessen wondered.