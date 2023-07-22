'VAMOSSSS' - Lionel Messi reacts to sensational goal-scoring Inter Miami debut as Instagram post racks up SIX MILLION likes in three hours

Lionel Messi got off to a dream start in the USA as he scored a late winner for Inter Miami on his debut.

Messi reacts to wonder goal on debut

Instagram post garnered six million likes

Inter Miami beat Cruz Azul

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi's 92nd-minute free-kick goal from 20 yards out helped Inter Miami register a win over Liga MX side Cruz Azul in a Leagues Cup fixture. After scoring a wonder goal on his debut in the US, Messi posted a series of photos on Instagram with the caption, "LET'S GOOOO!!! It was very important to start this week with a victory for us and also for all our people. And we go on."

Messi's Insta post was an instant hit and managed to garner six million likes within three hours.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Robert Taylor handed Inter Miami the lead in the 44th minute before Uriel Antuna restored parity for the Mexican club. Messi, who replaced Benjamin Cremaschi in the 54th minute, netted the all-important goal in the final seconds of the match.

WHAT NEXT? Messi will be next seen in action on Tuesday as Inter Miami take on Atlanta United in the Leagues Cup.