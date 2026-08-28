Valentijn Driessen tears into Jordi Cruyff: 'A mistake that Ajax brought him in'

Valentijn Driessen is not impressed by Marcos Leonardo. The Brazilian arrived at Ajax early in the transfer window for €20 million, but he has yet to convince.

On Thursday evening, coach Míchel Sánchez started with Tolu Arokodare up front. It paid off. The Nigerian scored twice against FC Sion (5-3).

After an hour, Marcos Leonardo replaced Tolu. The striker then missed two huge chances, and Driessen said on Kick-off that he had seen enough.

"Míchel gives Tolu the chance to play in the starting XI and he immediately puts away two. That is what you want to see from a striker," Driessen begins his argument.

"We saw our friend Marcos Leonardo. It is not sad. He earns loads of money. It is a mistake that they signed him for that amount (€20 million, ed.) and are paying him so much in wages," the football editor continues.

"I do understand that he is walking around without confidence. Míchel is then positive and says that he defends well and makes good runs. But he cannot take part in the play," Driessen says sharply.