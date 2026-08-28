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LaLiga
team-logoValencia
Estadio Mestalla
team-logoReal Sociedad
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How to get Valencia vs Real Sociedad tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Valencia take on Real Sociedad in the LaLiga. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Valencia take on Real Sociedad on Wednesday, September 20, 2026 at Estadio Mestalla in Valencia.

In their most recent encounter in May 2026, Valencia secured a dramatic 4–3 away victory over Real Sociedad in an action-packed match. Historically, recent head-to-head meetings between the two clubs have been tightly contested, featuring a mix of narrow wins and draws.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Valencia vs Real Sociedad, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Valencia vs Real Sociedad LaLiga kick-off?

Valencia vs Real Sociedad takes place at Estadio Mestalla in Valencia, with kick-off time to be confirmed via your local broadcaster.

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 7
Estadio Mestalla

How to buy Valencia vs Real Sociedad LaLiga tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Valencia vs. Real Sociedad LaLiga match at Estadio Mestalla on September 20, 2026, you can use these official and secondary channels:

  • Official Valencia CF Website: The primary and safest source is directly through the official Valencia CF ticketing portal. Tickets are generally made available to the general public a few weeks prior to matchday after season ticket holders (socis) have taken their seats.
  • Estadio Mestalla Box Office: You can buy tickets in person at the stadium box office in Valencia in the days leading up to the game or on matchday, provided the fixture hasn't completely sold out.
  • Secondary Marketplaces & Aggregators: If tickets are sold out through official channels, secondary platforms such as StubHub list reseller tickets for Mestalla matches.
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How much do Valencia vs Real Sociedad LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Valencia vs. Real Sociedad LaLiga match at Estadio Mestalla depend on the purchasing channel and seat category:

  • Official General Public Release (Face Value): Directly from Valencia CF, standard matchday tickets generally range from £25 to £75 (€30 to €85) for standard upper and lower bowl seating, depending on the stand location.
  • Secondary Market & Resellers: On ticket aggregators and resale platforms such as StubHub, starting entry-level seats typically begin around £45 to £60 ($59 to $76), while average standard tickets cost around £180 to £200. VIP or hospitality options can start from £600+.
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Valencia vs Real Sociedad LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Valencia vs Real Sociedad Form

Valencia have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 LaLiga defeat to Real Betis on August 25, following a 0-0 draw with Celta Vigo three days earlier. Their only win in the run came in a pre-season friendly against Hercules, by a score of 2-0. Valencia failed to score in three of those five matches, and their two competitive fixtures this season have produced no goals at the right end.

Real Sociedad have lost all five of their most recent matches. Their last outing was a 1-0 LaLiga defeat to Real Betis on August 21, and prior to that they were beaten 3-1 by Chelsea and suffered back-to-back losses to FC Koeln in pre-season. Two defeats to Koeln and a 2-1 loss to Toulouse complete a run of five straight losses. Matarazzo's side have scored three goals and conceded ten across those five matches.

VAL

VAL - Form

NEW
L1-2
CDT
L0-1
HER
W2-0
CEL
D0-0
BET
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5
RSO

RSO - Form

KOE
L2-0
KOE
L2-1
CHE
L3-1
BET
L1-0
RMA
L4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/12
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Valencia vs Real Sociedad: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in LaLiga on May 17, 2026, when Valencia won 4-3 away at Real Sociedad. Before that, the two clubs drew 1-1 at Estadio Mestalla in August 2025. Across the last five LaLiga meetings, Valencia hold two wins to Real Sociedad's two, with one draw. The most recent home fixture at Mestalla, in January 2025, ended 1-0 to Valencia.

Head to Head

ValenciaDrawReal Sociedad
2
1
2
LaLiga
Real Sociedad badge
Real Sociedad
RSO
3
Valencia badge
Valencia
VAL
4
FT
LaLiga
Valencia badge
Valencia
VAL
1
Real Sociedad badge
Real Sociedad
RSO
1
FT
LaLiga
Valencia badge
Valencia
VAL
1
Real Sociedad badge
Real Sociedad
RSO
0
FT
LaLiga
Real Sociedad badge
Real Sociedad
RSO
3
Valencia badge
Valencia
VAL
0
FT
LaLiga
Real Sociedad badge
Real Sociedad
RSO
1
Valencia badge
Valencia
VAL
0
FT
6Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

Valencia vs Real Sociedad Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
220070+76
W
W
2
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
220062+46
W
W
3
SevillaSevillaSEV
220052+36
W
W
4
Real BetisReal BetisBET
220020+26
W
W
5
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
211041+34
D
W
6
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
211042+24
D
W
7
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
211021+14
W
D
8
EspanyolEspanyolESP
210142+23
L
W
9
GetafeGetafeGET
210113-23
W
L
10
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
20204402
D
D
11
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
20202202
D
D
12
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
201123-11
L
D
13
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
201123-11
D
L
14
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
201112-11
L
D
15
ValenciaValenciaVAL
201101-11
L
D
16
MalagaMalagaMAL
201113-21
D
L
17
LevanteLevanteLEV
201103-31
D
L
18
ElcheElcheELC
201116-51
L
D
19
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
200215-40
L
L
20
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
200215-40
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

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